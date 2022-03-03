MG Motor announces new venture to build EV charging infrastructure

India on Thursday announced a new venture, MG Charge, to build infrastructure for with an aim to install 1,000 chargers in residential areas across India in 1,000 days.

As part of the initiative, the company will install 1,000 AC fast, type 2 chargers, a more commonly used type of charger for electric vehicles, supporting most of the leading current and future EVs, India said in a statement.

Further, the chargers will be sim-enabled and supported through a sharable charger management system, it added.

"MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With the launch of MG Charge, we will bring increased convenience and address the concern of the customers, encouraging more to adopt the EV lifestyle," India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

With this initiative, he further said,"We will now have a 6-way solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence."



said along with its partners and other RWAs, it will continue to bolster community charger infrastructure in the future. It aims to allow a seamless and convenient vehicle charging experience across several residential spaces to promote EV adoption.

"MG will collaborate with RWA (resident welfare association) and provide end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process, saving cost for the selected residential societies," the company said.

The company has recently partnered with Fortum and Tata Power to introduce superfast charging stations.

