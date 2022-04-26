MG Motor India partners with BPCL to bolster EV charging infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric to have 4,000 EV charging points in 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
EV charging stations expand 2.5 times in 9 cities including Delhi, Mumbai
BPCL falls 6% on report that government may revisit privatisation plan
BPCL to invest Rs 200 cr to set up 100 fast EV charging corridors
-
Automaker MG Motor India on Monday said it has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to bolster EV charging infrastructure across the country.
The partnership with BPCL will add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel as the two entities will install EV chargers across highways and within cities, the automaker said in a statement.
With BPCL's vast customer reach and operations and MG's strides in the EV space, the two entities can combine expertise to strategically identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage charging systems, it added.
"Our partnership with BPCL is yet another step to strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India to energise and enhance customer confidence in EVs," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.
BPCL's strong presence and vast network in India will ensure that existing and prospective customers across the country have convenient access to charging solutions, he added.
"We aim to further expand the opportunities of charging an EV and educate consumers on the environmental benefits of the same," Chaba noted.
Commenting on the initiative, BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Singh, said sustainable consumption is the present and future, as the country moves into the era of mass electric mobility.
"As we herald the phase of rapid energy transition to electric mobility, BPCL is at the forefront of addressing the three big anxieties amongst electric vehicle owners (range anxiety, time anxiety, and discovery anxiety) in order to build consumer confidence for the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles in the country," he added.
BPCL is setting up fast charging corridors across major highways in the country, inter-connecting major cities, and economic centres, and will have a network of 7,000 conveniently located fast charging stations in the country in the next 2-3 years, Singh said.
These fast charging stations will come with a host of customer amenities viz, hygienic washrooms, refreshments, microATMs, etc, he added.
"This era calls for strategic cross-industry collaboration to reach new and important milestones in the EV charging ecosystem and at BPCL, we are excited to expand our ambit and create positive synergies with innovative brands like MG Motor India to usher in the era of best-in-class EV charging solutions," Singh stated.
MG Motor India had recently announced a new venture, "MG Charge".
Under this initiative, the carmaker is slated to install 1,000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India.
The connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs, operating round the clock.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU