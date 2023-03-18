JUST IN
TVS Industrial and Logistics on aggressive expansion plan in 30 more cities
MG Motor India to supply 100 vehicles of various models to WTiCabs India

MG Motor India on Saturday said it has bagged an order to supply 100 units of its various models to WTiCabs India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens

MG Motor India on Saturday said it has bagged an order to supply 100 units of its various models to WTiCabs India.

The fleet of 100 vehicles, including Hector and ZS EV, will be used for the rent-a-car division of WTiCabs India.

"Our partnership will further make MG vehicles more accessible to SUV and EV enthusiasts in India. We are deeply grateful to WTiCabs for having chosen the MG Hector and ZS EV as their choice of vehicle for their business," MG Motor India Senior Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

WTiCabs CEO Ashok Vashist said the company values the partnership and looks forward to continued sales and services support from MG Motor India.

"In our constant endeavour to provide sustainable mobility, we will keep adding EV's into our fleet. Our endeavor is to provide sustainable and robust mobility solutions to our corporate clients," he added.

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 19:09 IST

