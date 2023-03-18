iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone may feature thinnest screen bezels to date

-
-
Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly "break record" of the thinnest screen bezels to date.
Tipster Ice Universe tweeted on Friday: "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.iS22 and S23-- 1.95mmiCEiPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)."
Last week, the front glass videos of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones had leaked online which revealed that they will feature ultra-thin bezels around the display.
Also, the tech giant is expected to limit its display features -- Always-On and ProMotion -- to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.
It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 18:02 IST
