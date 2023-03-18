JUST IN
Google working on new 'Video Unblur' tool for upcoming smartphone Pixel 8
IFFCO, Coromandel International to manufacture Nano DAP for 3 years: Govt
State-owned SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra
Wipro lays off 120 employees in US due to 'realignment of business needs'
HCLTech joins Intel foundry services accelerator design services alliance
GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India on ethane sourcing
As Rajesh Gopinathan signs out of TCS, here's what you need to know
G Krishnakumar takes over as Bharat Petroleum Corporation's chairman
Adani Transmission integrates Adani Electricity Nashik for distribution biz
Deepak Bagla resigns as managing director and CEO of Invest India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone may feature thinnest screen bezels to date

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly "break record" of the thinnest screen bezels to date.

Topics
Apple  | iPhone

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly "break record" of the thinnest screen bezels to date.

Tipster Ice Universe tweeted on Friday: "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.iS22 and S23-- 1.95mmiCEiPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)."

Last week, the front glass videos of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones had leaked online which revealed that they will feature ultra-thin bezels around the display.

Also, the tech giant is expected to limit its display features -- Always-On and ProMotion -- to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

--IANS

aj/prw/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 18:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.