JUST IN
Brakes India unveils new ZAP brake pads exclusively designed for EVs
Study shows online 'personal brands' are key to job success for Gen Z
Inker Robotics secures $1.2 million funding under Kerala StartUp Mission
WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers
Godrej Industries plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via bonds pvt placement basis
Telehealth startup Cerebral shares data of 3.1 mn patients with advertisers
US toy retailer, ToysRUs enters India for the 2nd time, opens first store
PhonePe reaches $1 trn annualised payment value run rate, gets licence
Tech Mahindra names former Infosys President Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO
MSCI ESG Research flags governance risks at Adani Group, changes assessment
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Brakes India unveils new ZAP brake pads exclusively designed for EVs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft to unveil GPT-4 next week ability to create AI-generated videos

Microsoft plans to release GPT-4 as early as next week, with the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts

Topics
Microsoft | artifical intelligence

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft plans to release GPT-4 as early as next week, with the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts.

Andreas Braun, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany, recently confirmed that GPT-4 will be unveiled next week at an event called -- AI in Focus -- Digital Kickoff, reports Windows Central.

"We will introduce GPT-4 next week, where we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities - for example, videos," Braun was quoted as saying.

The report said that GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI's Large Language Model (LLM), and it should be significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which powers the current version of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies are currently limited to text-based responses.

However, Braun's comments imply that this may change with the release of GPT-4.

The multimodal models of the LLM could pave the way for video production and other types of content, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT's integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users.

Roughly one-third of daily Bing preview users are using AI chat daily.

--IANS

shs/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 18:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.