Business Standard

MRF December-quarter consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs 174.83 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 5,644.55 crore, as against Rs 4,920.13 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
MRF Tyres | MRF | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MRF's Midas touch: One share equals 16 gm gold

Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Thursday reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 174.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 149.39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 5,644.55 crore, as against Rs 4,920.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 5,484.72 crore in the third quarter, as compared to Rs 4,787.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board of directors has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (at 30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, MRF Ltd said.

The company further said its board has also approved the re-appointment of Arun Mammen as its Managing Director with the designation "Vice Chairman & Managing Director" for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2023.

Approval of the shareholders will be sought for the re-appointment through postal ballot, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:30 IST

`
