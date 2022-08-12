MTNL Q1 loss narrows to Rs 653 cr, revenue falls by 17% to Rs 250.72 cr

State-owned on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 653 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 688.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of fell by about 17 per cent to Rs 250.72 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 301.15 crore.

In a note, auditors of said the company's net worth has been fully eroded.

The note said the Department of Public Enterprises has declared the company as an incipient sick Central Public Sector Enterprise and the same has been confirmed by the .

The consolidated financial result of the holding company has been prepared on a going concern basis keeping in view the majority stake of the government, the note said.

In July 2022, the Union Cabinet approved raising of sovereign guarantee bonds for MTNL for an amount of Rs 17,571 crore for the next two financial years.

