MTNL posts Rs 659 crore loss in December quarter

State-run telecom company on Monday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 659.28 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 637.78 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of declined by about 16 per cent to Rs 303.56 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 360.49 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

