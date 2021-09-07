Mumbai man accuses jewellery firm TBZ of not paying dues of Rs 6.57 cr

-
ALSO READ
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi: The first glimmers of fraud
UK High Court rejects Nirav Modi's extradition plea
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Choksi siphoned off Rs 6,345 crore PNB loan through Hong Kong firms: CBI
Nirav Modi's brother-in-law appears before court for money laundering case
-
A cheating case has been registered by the police in Mumbai against well-known jewellery retail chain TBZ on the complaint of a city-based jeweller over alleged dues of Rs 6.57 crore, an official said on Tuesday.
The FIR was lodged against two directors of the firm last week on the complaint of jeweller Harsh Susaniya, who has told the police he had done work worth Rs 6.57 crore for the retail chain but was never paid, the official informed.
No arrest has been made in the case, lodged at the Mulund police station in suburban Mumbai, and a probe is underway, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU