Myntra expects 6 mn unique customers on its platform during festive sale

Fashion and lifestyle e-tailer expects around six million to shop from its platform during its annual event starting on September 23, the company said on Thursday.

Flipkart group company expects to create 16,000 job opportunities during the "Big Fashion Festival" compared to around 11,000 opportunities it created during the 2021 .

"This year's festive season is going to be special for everyone. After two years of celebrating festivals in a rather muted way, this year it is going to be much grander and bigger. During this edition of Big Fashion Festival, we are expecting around 6 million unique to shop during the event. We are geared to handle as many as 900 thousand concurrent users on the platform," CEO Nandita Sinha said in a statement.

In 2021, the e-commerce platform had the capacity to handle 740,000 concurrent users.

The company shared that it has also increased order handling capacity per minute to around 13,000 from 11,000 last year.

claims to have onboarded 6,000 brands that will showcase around 15 lakh styles on its platform for "Big Fashion Festival" sale.

The beauty and personal care brands on Myntra have increased by about 75 per cent for "Big Fashion Festival '' sales to 1,400 compared to around 800 it had during the last year, according to data shared by the company.

The company is yet to announce closing date of the sale.

