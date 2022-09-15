JUST IN
We are set to conduct the biggest fashion festive sale: Myntra CEO
Tata 1mg FY22 revenue up 66% to Rs 222 cr; net loss narrows to Rs 146 cr
Intentional about expanding beyond metro cities, says IBM India
Three entities offload over 4 mn PVR shares worth Rs 759.14 crore
Speciality Restaurants to expand; plans 20-30 cloud kitchens, 6 restaurants
Adani Ports signs agreement with SPMK to enhance Haldia Dock's capacity
From Godrej Consumer to Parle, FMCG firms start price cuts and discounts
India's 2-wheeler sales may cross 2-mn mark within 5 years: HMSI CEO
New Leaf raises Rs 6.15 cr pre-series A funding from Good Ventures
Reliance Jio adds 2.94 mn subscribers, Bharti Airtel 0.5 mn: Trai
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ceat spurts ahead on demand recovery and margin expansion hopes
Business Standard

Tata Motors expects 20% of domestic PV sales to come from EVs in 3 years

Tata Motors expects 20 per of its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market to come from electric vehicles in the next three years, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Topics
Tata Motors | passenger vehicle sales | Electric Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors, Tata

Tata Motors expects 20 per of its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market to come from electric vehicles in the next three years, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company, which has electric models such as Nexon EV and Tigor EV, expects to touch 50,000 units mark in total EV sales this year.

It is also working on flex-fuels and expects its product portfolio to be E20 (20 per cent ethanol) compliant by 2025.

"Right now, it (electric vehicles penetration) is between 8-8.5 per cent and the models in which we have electric, it is roughly 25 per cent," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told reporters on the sidelines of the annual session of SIAM here.

He was responding to a query on the level of EV sales of Tata Motors.

"Last year, we ended at 5 per cent. Before that we were at 2 per cent and the year before that it was 1 per cent," he said.

This fiscal itself the company expects to reach the 10 per cent mark.

On how does the company see the EV penetration level of its passenger vehicles portfolio in three years, he said, "I see it gravitating towards 20 per cent."

Chandra said the demand continues to be robust and the challenge is the supply chain issues, specially regarding battery requirements of EVs.

On semiconductor shortage, he said it was under control although not fully resolved.

Chandra also said the company is witnessing fresh demand for its vehicles and "pent up demand" is over.

Tata Motors currently has waiting period of four weeks to three months across its its various passenger vehicles portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tata Motors

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 22:47 IST

`
.