NALCO profit up by 61% in December quarter, net profit at Rs 274 crore

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco, Nalco jump over 2% as aluminium, copper prices rise on LME
Govt gets Rs 952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor: DIPAM secy
Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20% to Rs 213 cr, income rises to Rs 4,274 cr
274 mn people will need humanitarian assistance, protection in 2022: PMNCH
Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak, rises 274 pts; Paytm slumps 11%, PSBs up
-
The National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, posted a net profit of Rs 2 74 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022, as against Rs 170 crore in the preceding quarter.
As per the reviewed financial results for the 3rd quarter of FY 23, taken on record by the Board in the meeting held at Bhubaneswar, NALCO recorded a net sales turnover of Rs 3,290 crore.
Lower sales volume of alumina during the quarter, higher input costs coupled with global challenging business scenario and volatility has affected the profit margins despite the fact that the company has registered robust growth in production in all fronts.
Operational efficiency and team work of NALCO had played a key role in overcoming the slump period. Firming up of aluminum prices globally and higher productions volumes, will certainly add to the profit margins in the coming quarters and Q4 of the fiscal will contribute significantly for the overall FY 23 results, CMMD Sridhar Patra said.
--IANS
kvm/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 20:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU