Natco Pharma signs agreement with MPP to sell Molnupiravir capsules

-
ALSO READ
Natco board approves proposal to acquire US-based pharma company
Pharma shares under pressure; Aurobindo, Wockhardt, Hikal, Natco down 6%
Dr Reddy's, Natco Pharma launch generic cancer drug in Canada
Natco Pharma launches novel drug for colorectal, gastric cancer
Here's why HDFC Securities recommends buying VRL Logistics, Natco Pharma
-
Natco Pharma Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Switzerland to manufacture and sell Molnupiravir capsules 200 mg for treatment of COVID-19.
MPP had taken licence from Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (MSD), USA for the same, the company said in a statement.
Natco said with this licence agreement it can manufacture and sell Molnupiravir capsules 200 mg for Indian market, which will be sold under brand name MOLNUNAT for treatment of COVID-19 infection in patients who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.
It further said, "This agreement allows Natco to expand access to COVID-19 medicines in 105 countries in generic name. Under the licence, Natco can set its own price for the generic products it produces, paying a royalty on sales to MSD," the company said in a regulatory filing.
However, MSD, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University will not receive royalties for sales of Molnupiravir under this agreement for as long as COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization, it added.
In December last year the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had allowed anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir for emergency use in the country. However, ICMR's National Task Force for COVID-19 had last week decided against including the antiviral drug in the Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 citing safety concerns.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU