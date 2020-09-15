Nayara Energy sees diesel recovery to pre-COVID-19 level by end-2021

JUST IN
Diesel demand growth is likely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of 2021 or early 2022, said Ashutosh Deshpande at the Platts APPEC 2020 virtual conference

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's diesel demand growth is likely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of 2021 or early 2022, said Ashutosh Deshpande, a vice president a private Indian oil refiner Nayara Energy, at the Platts APPEC 2020 virtual conference.

Deshpande said a recovery in economic activity, good monsoon rains and the festival season in Indian would augur well for the diesel demand.

India's diesel demand has already recovered from the historic lows seen in April when the nation was under complete lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 11:06 IST

