NGT forms panel to probe violation of environmental norms by JSW in Raigarh

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks report from NGT-appointed panel on cleaning of river Yamuna
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
NITI study to assess unintended economic impact of select SC, NGT decisions
NGT directs complete ban on sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR
Vedanta's mining plant in Goa can't operate sans environment clearance: NGT
-
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a five-member committee to probe into a plea alleging violation of environmental norms in running the industrial operations by Jindal Steel Works Limited at some villages in Raigarh district of Maharashtra.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the committee to look into the issues including compliance of the Water and Air Acts and Hazardous Waste Management Rules, destruction of mangroves and damage to agriculture, if any.
The committee would be headed by an officer of the rank of joint secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), nominated by the secretary MoEF and also comprise officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, IIT-Mumbai, district magistrate of Raigarh and members of the state pollution control board.
"It may also estimate the extent of environmental damage and the amount of compensation required and restitution plan (in case of non-compliance). The committee will be at liberty to take assistance from any other expert institution or individual and conduct proceedings online, except for site visit, if necessary, the bench said.
"The CPCB and the state PCB will facilitate the functioning of the committee and act as nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The applicant as well as the project proponent will be at liberty to represent their respective versions to the committee through the state pollution control board," it said.
If the violations are found, the committee may also suggest the amount of compensation to be recovered apart from other restoration measures, the tribunal said while directing it to submit a report within four months via e-mail.
"The first meeting of the committee may be held preferably within one month to take stock of the situation and plan further course of action. While giving a report to this tribunal, its copies be given to the applicant as well as the project proponent for their response, if any, before the next date," the bench also comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and Brijesh Sethi, said.
The state pollution control board had earlier told the tribunal that there are non-compliances by the unit which was denied by the project proponent.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Raigarh native Samita Rajendra Patil against violation of environmental norms by Jindal Steel Works Dolwi, Karawi, Gadab, KharKaravi, Kharmachela and Jui Bapuji villages and their surrounding areas.
The case set out in the application is that the location of the plant in question adjoins the creek up to Dolvi village. Kharmachela and other villages are covered by mangroves which protect the environment in the area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU