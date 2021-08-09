NHRC seeks more time to file counter in 2018 Sterlite firing case

-
The National Human Rights
Commission on Monday sought more time to file its counter in response to a PIL from a human rights activist seeking to reopen the 2018 police firing case in Tuticorin, in which 13 persons were killed.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice T S Sivagnanam, before which the PIL from Henry Tiphagne, the executive director of People's Watch, an NGO, came up for further hearing today, granted time till September 13.
Tiphagne, also an advocate, had contended the NHRC, after initiating an investigation into the issue, had closed the case in October 2018.
It was yet to disclose the contents of the report filed by its probe team which had conducted an investigation at the site.
The grounds for closing the case in its order was ill-advised and it must be reopened,the petitioner said.
After considering the "adequate compensation" paid by the state to the victims, other appropriate steps taken to restore peace and normalcy by it and the appointment of a judicial commission to look into alleged police excesses, the NHRC in its order passed in October 2018 held "no further intervention is required in the matter."
The bench on June 25 had directed the Commission to file its 2018 spot investigation report in the matter and clarify its stand on the issue through a counter affidavit in four weeks.
When the matter came up today, the NHRC filed the report in a sealed cover. The bench noted it had not filed its counter as per the earlier order.
Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan told the judges that more time may be given to enable the NHRC to file its counter. Accordingly the bench granted time till September 13.
Protests by locals against Vedanta's copper unit Sterlite in Tuticorin, over pollution concerns, peaked on May 22, 2018, leading to violence that resulted in 13 deaths in police firing.
