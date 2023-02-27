JUST IN
Nine Adani firms end lower; group's combined mcap falls to Rs 6.81 trn
Infosys starts pvt 5G-as-a-Service to drive business value for enterprises
Norway sovereign fund raised Ambani bets ahead of Adani Group exit
CynLr launches research hub for vision, intelligence and robotics
Nissan raises global electrified car sales targets; to boost US input
Adani rebuffs report of $400 mn fundraise against Australian assets
JPMorgan Chase & Co investment arm purges its ESG funds of Adani stocks
DoT to approve Vodafone Idea's third quarter payment plan soon: Report
NCLAT upholds Adani bid; asks Shapoorji Pallonji to pursue arbitration
One year of Ukraine war: A roller-coaster ride for steel companies
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Infosys starts pvt 5G-as-a-Service to drive business value for enterprises
icon-arrow-left
Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia
Business Standard

Nine Adani firms end lower; group's combined mcap falls to Rs 6.81 trn

The Adani group has vehemently dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements

Topics
mcap | Adani Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

Stocks of nine out of ten listed firms of the Adani Group closed in the red on Monday, with the flagship Adani Enterprises tumbling over 9 per cent as investors continued to desert the counters.

The conglomerate, whose business interests span from sea-ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, and cement to data centres, has taken a drubbing on the bourses following a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research labelling charges of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani group has vehemently dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

All the ten listed firms have together lost Rs 12.37 lakh crore (Rs 12,37,891.56 crore) in market valuation since the US short-seller came out with its report on January 24. The group's combined market capitalisation is now at Rs 6.81 lakh crore, down from Rs 19.19 lakh crore on January 24.

As the decline in group firms further deepened on Monday, Adani Enterprises shares plunged 9.17 per cent to settle at Rs 1,194.20 on the BSE. In intra-day trade, the stock tanked 11.99 per cent to Rs 1,157.

Adani Total Gas went lower by 5 per cent and Adani Wilmar dropped 5 per cent.

Shares of Adani Transmission fell 4.99 per cent, Adani Green Energy declined by 4.99 per cent, NDTV by 4.98 per cent, Adani Power by 4.97 per cent, Ambuja Cements by 4.50 per cent and ACC by 1.95 per cent.

Most of the firms also hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

Only Adani Ports managed to end the trade with gains. It settled 0.55 per cent higher.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex declined 175.58 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 59,288.35, logging its seven consecutive day of fall. The Sensex has tumbled 2,031.16 points or 3.31 per cent since February 16.

The majority of the Adani Group firms had ended lower on Friday as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mcap

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.