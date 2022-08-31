Adani Transmission is 9th most valued firm by mcap; LIC out of top 10 club

has entered the coveted list of top 10 most valued companies, with a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 4.43 lakh crore, and holds the ninth place in the overall ranking.

On Tuesday, shares of the company jumped 3.05 per cent to settle at Rs 3,971.65 apiece on BSE. During the day, it rallied 4.87 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 4,041.90.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,43,034.65 crore.

Shares of the company have jumped a whopping 129.19 per cent so far this year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has climbed 2.20 per cent so far in 2022.

Reliance Industries Limited is the most valued domestic firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 17,85,412.57 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 11,75,140.94 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,26,633.55 crore), Infosys (Rs 6,28,296.46 crore) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,24,756.32 crore).

Next in the ranking is ICICI Bank which has a market valuation of Rs 6,18,012.83 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,74,030.75 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,44,189.03 crore), (Rs 4,43,034.65 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,42,193.40 crore).

With this, (LIC) has moved out of the top 10 most valued companies club. It now ranks at the 11th place, with a mcap of Rs 4,26,020.22 crore.

Shares of LIC ended 0.54 per cent higher at Rs 673.55 apiece on the BSE.

