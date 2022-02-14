MI always have short-term goal and long-term vision, says Nita Ambani

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
Mumbai Indians "always have a short-term goal and a long-term vision", owner Nita Ambani said after the franchise splurged Rs 8 crore to buy Jofra Archer, a staggering amount given the pacer is not expected to be available for the 2022 season.
Alongside the record five-time champions MI, bidding frenetically for Archer on the second day of the mega auction were Rajasthan Royals, as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad, even as the English pacer recovers from surgery on his right elbow.
It was obvious that the franchises were looking at the long-term, even if it meant playing without him in the upcoming edition of the lucrative league.
"Mumbai Indians always have a short-term goal and a long-term vision. Some of the players that we buy are also meant for long-term vision," Nita said after the auction.
"I have to assure all our fans that we do our best at the auction and keeping the players in mind, we hope we can continue to make our fans smile by playing well for all of us," she added.
With England's Liam Livingstone fetching Rs 11.5 crore from Punjab Kings, Archer was not the most expensive buy of the day but certainly a surprise one.
Archer, who continues his recovery from elbow surgery, was given permission to enter the auction with a view to compete in 2023 and 2024.
A day after breaking the bank to buy back young opener Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore, MI spent Rs 8.25 crore on Tim David, keeping in mid his "finishing" prowess.
Summarising this year's mega auction, Nita said," I am excited for the new season but I must tell you the big auctions are really very difficult. It is so difficult to let go of our players who have been a part of our family for so many years. We miss them all.
"Whether it's a Hardik or a Krunal or a Quinton or a Boult. We try our best to get them back but the auction dynamics are so difficult to predict.
"But we are happy with what we have got and all that I can say is that Mumbai Indians will continue to make the best efforts and try our best to entertain our fans in the best way possible."
Nita is the owner of the most successful IPL franchise and asked it, she said, "I took over this team 14 years ago and to see it now, really, I am overwhelmed. Mumbai Indians is very dear to me. I am very passionate about it.
"With all humility, I must say that our hearts swell up with pride to see the stature that Mumbai Indians has reached whether on-field or off-field.
"The credit for all of this goes to the 'One Family' of Mumbai Indians - our players, support staff, our fans, everybody on the ground - the groundsmen who do their best - that is the core of Mumbai Indians."
She is also delighted to see MI skipper Rohit Sharma now leading the Indian team in the white-ball formats.
"Rohit Sharma, we bought him after season three and it is so wonderful to see him grow into the role of a captain and now, captain of team India. It just means so much for me and all of Mumbai Indians to see them on a global stage like this.
"Hopefully, some of our young Indian boys in the years to come will represent India and make us all proud again.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor