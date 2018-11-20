Nitesh Kumar replaces Kalyan Ramamurthybe as new CEO of Emami Realty

-
Emami Realty, the real estate arm of Emami group, has appointed Nitesh Kumar as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
He was earlier with the Delhi-based real estate firm TDI group.
Kumar, who succeeds Kalyan S Ramamurthy, has an experience of 25 years, of which he spent 19 years in the TDI Group. He quit TDI group in September.
Emami group spokesperson confirmed his appointment.
Emami Realty has been amalgamated in July 2016 with Emami Infrastructure and has a pan-India presence with over 36 million sq ft development at different stages of planning, construction and delivery across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Maharashtra, and Sri Lanka.
These projects are being executed under various special purpose vehicles and joint ventures.
Besides real estate, the Emami group has interests in FMCG, healthcare, paper, cement, writing material and personal and healthcare products.
