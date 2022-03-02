NMDC Apr-Feb output jumps 26% to 37.18 MT; sales up 25.5%

-
State-owned miner NMDC has posted a 26 per cent jump in its iron ore output to 37.18 million tonnes (MT) during April-February period of 2021-22, an official statement said on Wednesday.
During the year-ago period, the company had produced 29.52 MT of iron ore, the Ministry of Steel said.
In February 2022, the company saw its production growing 11.7 per cent to 4.31 MT from 3.86 MT in the same month last year.
According to the ministry, NMDC's sales during the 11-month period also grew by 25.5 per cent to 36.57 MT, from 29.15 MT a year ago.
Its sales in February climbed 22.2 per cent to 3.97 MT, from 3.25 MT in February 2021.
NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said, "With an overwhelming performance this month, NMDC remains an iron and steel powerhouse and this success is attributed to all the stakeholders of the company. This strong performance underwrites our commitment to stay on the growth path."
NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producer.
