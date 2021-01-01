NMDC posts over 23% rise in iron ore output at 3.86 mn tonne in December

-
ALSO READ
Jump in ore prices eases NMDC's woes; shares rebound by 16%
Selling few iron ore blocks infrequently creates artificial deficit: Jindal
NMDC s produces 2.19 million tonnes of Iron ore in July, sells 2.57 MT
NMDC hikes iron ore rates by Rs 300 to Rs 2,950 a tonne effective today
Panel urges SC not to ask NMDC, MML to meet iron ore shortfall in Karnataka
-
State-owned NMDC on Friday posted over 23 per cent rise in iron ore output at 3.86 million tonne (MT) during December 2020.
In the year-ago period, the miner had produced 3.13 MT iron ore from its mines, NMDC said in a BSE filing.
The company's total sales during the month under review were at 3.62 MT, up 19 per cent from 3.04 MT in December 2019.
NMDC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner, presently producing about 35 MT of iron ore annually from three fully mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.
Besides iron ore, it is also involved in exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU