NMDC posts over 23% rise in iron ore output at 3.86 mn tonne in December

State-owned on Friday posted over 23 per cent rise in at 3.86 million tonne (MT) during December 2020.

In the year-ago period, the miner had produced 3.13 MT iron ore from its mines, said in a BSE filing.

The company's total sales during the month under review were at 3.62 MT, up 19 per cent from 3.04 MT in December 2019.

NMDC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner, presently producing about 35 MT of iron ore annually from three fully mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Besides iron ore, it is also involved in exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

