JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Huawei's flagship phone Mate 30 Pro could sport five rear cameras: Report
Business Standard

Non-bailable warrants against Sterling Biotech bosses in Rs 8,100 cr fraud

The accused are also being probed by the ED for allegedly bribing senior income tax department officials as part of an earlier criminal complaint

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform

A Delhi court Saturday issued open-ended non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against four directors of a Gujarat pharma firm in a Rs 8,100-crore money laundering probe case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking issuance of NBW against Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) directors Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel.

The ED has registered the alleged bank fraud case against the firm SBL under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The accused are also being probed by the ED for allegedly bribing senior income tax department officials as part of an earlier criminal complaint.
First Published: Sat, January 05 2019. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements