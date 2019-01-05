Non-bailable warrants against Sterling Biotech bosses in Rs 8,100 cr fraud

A Saturday issued open-ended non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against four directors of a pharma firm in a Rs 8,100-crore probe case.

allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking issuance of NBW against Ltd (SBL) directors Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, and

The ED has registered the alleged against the firm SBL under sections of the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

The accused are also being probed by the ED for allegedly bribing senior income tax department officials as part of an earlier criminal complaint.