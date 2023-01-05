JUST IN
Capital infusion in Vodafone Idea under discussion: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Reliance Jio to be official mobile partner of Manchester City in India
India Inc beats US firms in office leasing for first time in 2022: CBRE
Allegis Group names Venkat Shastry as new India managing director
Elevated coal price a drag on margins of domestic base metal players: Icra
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli appointed chairman and MD of NLC India Ltd
UK-India trade body writes to envoy on Vi equity conversion delay
India-built public goods infra globally applicable: Satya Nadella
Paid most of $1 bn tax for PhonePe shifting base to India, confirms Walmart
India's tech spend becoming normalised with developing world: Satya Nadella
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Capital infusion in Vodafone Idea under discussion: Ashwini Vaishnaw
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NTPC crosses 300 billion units electricity generation mark in FY23

In 2021-22, the company had crossed the 300 BU generation mark in 300 days on February 5

Topics
NTPC | electricity | Power output

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC
The company has recorded generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent over the previous year

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday crossed the 300 billion units (BU) mark of electricity generated during the current fiscal year.

As of January 5, 2023, NTPC has recorded a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 73.7 per cent, compared to 68.5 per cent during the corresponding period in FY22, against the overall all India PLF of 63.27 per cent, a company statement said.

The public sector undertaking has registered generation of 300 BU of electricity in 279 days, as of Thursday. The company achieved the 300 BU accomplishment a month before it had crossed the same mark in FY22, it added.

In 2021-22, the company had crossed the 300 BU generation mark in 300 days on February 5.

The company has recorded generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent over the previous year.

The NTPC group has installed capacity of 70,824 MW. Recently, the company crossed 3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NTPC

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.