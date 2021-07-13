NTPC gets govt nod to set up country's single largest solar park in Gujarat

State-owned on Tuesday said it will set up country's single largest solar park at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat following the go-ahead from the government.

The 4,750-megawatt (MW) renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada Gujarat will be set up by Renewable Energy ltd, the power giant said in a statement.

" Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC, has received the go-ahead from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to set up 4,750 MW renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada, Gujarat. This will be India's largest solar park to be built by the largest power producer of the country," it said.

NTPC REL was given the go-ahead by the MNRE on July 12, 2021 under Mode 8 (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park) of Solar Park Scheme. The subsidiary company has plans to generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale from the park, NTPC said.

NTPC further informed about commissioning India's largest floating solar of 10 MW capacity on the reservoir of Simhadri Thermal Power Plant, Andhra Pradesh recently. An additional 15 MW would be commissioned by August 2021.

Further, a 100 MW Floating Solar Project on the reservoir of Ramagundam Thermal Power Plant, Telangana is in the advanced stage of implementation.

