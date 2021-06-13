NTPC invites EoI for Hydrogen Fuel Cell based pilot projects

State-run power major has floated a global Expression of Interest (EoI) to set up two pilot projects, standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser at premises.

Through the projects, is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel, the company said in a statement. NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialization of the projects.

"This is in line with NTPC's initiatives towards adopting Hydrogen technologies. It has already started a pilot for making methanol integrating carbon captured from power plant fuel gas and hydrogen from electrolysis," the statement said.

It noted that this is a potential solution towards "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in the field of carbon capture and green hydrocarbon synthesis.

Taking the initiative forward, NTPC is exploring use of Hydrogen-based Fuel Cells-Electrolyser systems for backup power requirement. Currently, the backup power requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators.

Looking at these as early adopter use case of hydrogen-based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions which are a green alternative to diesel generators.

