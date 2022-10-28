JUST IN
Coca-Cola India FY22 profit up 3.8% to Rs 460.35 crore; revenue rises 36%

Beverages major Coca-Cola India's profit rose 3.82 per cent to Rs 460.35 crore in FY22 and revenue from operations increased 35.85 per cent to Rs 3,121.29 crore

Coca-Cola  | Coca-Cola India | Beverages

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Beverages major Coca-Cola India's profit rose 3.82 per cent to Rs 460.35 crore in FY22 and revenue from operations increased 35.85 per cent to Rs 3,121.29 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The cola major had logged a profit of Rs 443.38 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021, while its revenue from operations in that year stood at Rs 2,297.51 crore.

Coca-Cola India's total income in FY22 was at Rs 3,192.17 crore, up 35.54 per cent. It was at Rs 2,355.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Its other income also went up 23.07 per cent to Rs 70.88 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2022.

Total expenses of Coca-Cola India were up 46.35 per cent at Rs 2,548.01 crore in FY22 as against Rs 1,740.92 crore in FY21.

The company, which operates with power brands in Indian markets, including Coca Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza and Minute Maid, is part of Atlanta-based US beverages major The Coca-Cola Company.

It has a fellow subsidiary, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd, which is the local bottling arm of the cola major here.

India is one of the leading markets for the Coca-Cola Company.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 21:07 IST

