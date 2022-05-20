NTPC net profit jumps 12% to Rs 5,199 cr in Q4 due to higher revenues

State-owned power giant on Friday posted a nearly 12 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,199.51 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 4649.49 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income in the latest March quarter rose to Rs 37,724.42 crore from Rs 31,687.24 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 16,960.29 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 14,969.40 crore in 2020-21.

In the last financial year, total income rose to Rs 13,4994.31 crore from Rs 11,5546.83 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the 2021-22. This will be in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the paid in February 2022.

The average power tariff of the firm was at Rs 3.98 per unit in 2021-22 as against Rs 3.77 per unit in 2020-21.

The coal supply to power plants increased to 52.28 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) in the March quarter from 45.68 MMT in the same period a year ago. Similarly, the coal supply to power plants rose to 195.63 MMT in the last fiscal from 170.24 MMT in 2020-21.

The supply of imported coal also increased from 1.07 MMT in the March quarter from 0.31 MMT in the same period a year ago.

During 2021-22, the imported coal supply to power plants rose to 2.47 MMT from 0.92 MMT in 2020-21.

Its gross power generation also increased to 79.92 billion units (BU) in March quarter from 77.63 BU in the same period a year ago.

Its gross power generation also increased to 299.18 BU in fiscal 2021-22 from 270.90 BU in 2020-21.

The Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants of the company dipped to 76.07 per cent in the March quarter from 77.12 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The PLF of coal-based power plants rose to 70.74 per cent in fiscal 2021-22 from 66 per cent in 2020-21.

In a separate filing on Friday, the company stated that consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project in Kerala, started commercial operations with effect from May 19.

The first part capacity of 22 MW has already been declared on commercial operation with effect from March 31.

The company's standalone installed and commercial capacity is 54,651.68 MW.

Further, group's installed and commercial capacity is at 69,016.68 MW and 68,356.68 MW, respectively.

