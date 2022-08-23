JUST IN
NTPC to raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures
Get a masterclass on the art of scale-up from start-up wizards
Big tech under Parliamentary panel lens for alleged anti-competition play
Reliance Retail enters general trade with its own FMCG grocery brands
Taiwanese fab major PSMC looking to set up semiconductor plant in India
Adani acquires 29.18% stake in NDTV, makes Rs 493-crore open offer
Adani firms make open offer for acquiring 26% stake in NDTV for Rs 493 cr
Chennai Petroleum Corp forms joint venture for Rs 31,580-cr refinery
NHPC, BEL ink pact to set up solar equipment manufacturing facility
Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Get a masterclass on the art of scale-up from start-up wizards
Business Standard

NTPC to raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures

The proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

Topics
NTPC | Fundraising | non-convertible debentures

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC
The company has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 2,000 crore on August 25, 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, it added.

State-owned power giant NTPC will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Thursday.

The proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 2,000 crore on August 25, 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, it added.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on NTPC

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 20:34 IST

`
.