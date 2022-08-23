NTPC to raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures

State-owned power giant will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of on a private placement basis on Thursday.

The proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has decided to issue unsecured of Rs 2,000 crore on August 25, 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, it added.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)