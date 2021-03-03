NTPC to snap 105 MW power supply to Sikkim for non-payment of dues

-
State-run power giant NTPC will stop 105MW of power supply to Sikkim in view of non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 89 crore, a source said.
"NTPC will regulate power supply to Sikkim in view of non-availability of Letter of Credit (LC). 105 MW of supply, which is entirely from NTPC is being stopped. The outstanding beyond due date is now Rs 89 crore," the source said.
In spite of requirement of LC, Sikkim was not maintaining the same, the source told PTI.
The power distribution utilities are mandated to open letter of credit for getting power supply from generation firms.
The Regulation shall continue till adequate payment security mechanism is established and current dues are cleared, the source added.
