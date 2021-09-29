Top 7 cities see 113% rise in housing sales, new launches jump: Report

-
ALSO READ
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Real estate sector to cross $1 trillion by 2030: Housing Secretary
Q4 of FY21 sees recovery in housing prices as pandemic tapers: CARE Ratings
Covid pandemic hits housing supply, launches down 59% in April-June
Residential sales surge by 83% YoY in second quarter 2021: JLL
-
In Q3 2021, housing sales surged 113 per cent y-o-y across the top 7 cities -- from approximately 29,520 units in Q3 2020 to nearly 62,800 units in Q3 2021, Anarock has said in its latest report.
If this growth in sales, MMR or Mumbai metropolitan region for 33 per cent of the total sales, followed by NCR with a 16 per cent share.
As per the report, increased sales also improved new launches as it rose in the top 7 cities by 98 per cent yearly - from approximately 32,530 units in Q3 2020 to approximately 64,560 units in Q3 2021. While MMR continued to see the highest number of new launches (of approximately 16,510 units) in the quarter, Hyderabad was close behind with a new supply infusion of approximately 14,690 units.
Interestingly, the mid-segment (homes priced Rs 40-80 lakh) and premium homes (priced b/w Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 Cr) continue to dominate new supply with 41 per cent and 25 per cent shares, respectively. The affordable housing segment (units priced (Rs 40 lakh) saw its supply share reduce to 24 per cent in the quarter, the report said.
Average property prices saw a 3 per cent yearly increase across the top 7 cities - to Rs 5,760 per sq. ft. in Q3 2021 from Rs 5,600 per sq. ft. in Q3 2020. Bengaluru leads with an approximately 4 per cent annual rise - from Rs 4,975 per sq. ft. in Q3 2020 to approximately Rs 5,150 per sq. ft. in Q3 2021.
"IT/ITeS continues to drive the bulk of housing demand in the top 7 cities," says Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group.
"In Q3 2021, significantly improved job security and robust hiring in the IT/ITeS and financial sectors piggybacked on record-low home loan rates and growing homeownership sentiment. The ongoing WFH culture continues to influence residential sentiment on two major fronts - overall housing demand and unit sizes. The fast-paced vaccination drive is an added sentiment booster, especially in terms of increased site visits."
In previous periods of unprecedented demand, housing prices invariably rose steeply. In the current pandemic period, they have remained more or less stable, and developers were actively sweetening the deal with added offers and discounts in this period, effectively keeping a lid on the overall cost of property acquisition.
MMR distinguished itself with an impressive 8 per cent y-o-y reduction in its unsold stock. Unsold inventory in the region stood at 1.92 lakh units as of Q3 2021 end. NCR saw a 3 per cent yearly decline.
--IANS
sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU