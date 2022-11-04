JUST IN
Gaurs group aims Rs 650 cr sales revenue from new mixed-use project
Lupin gets US drug regulator's nod for generic oral contraceptive pill
Construction engineering firm JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,277 crore
Reliance Retail to foray into salon business by acquiring Naturals: Report
Servotech Power Systems bags Rs 46 cr order from BPCL to supply EV chargers
After 3-yr lull, IndiGo to resume flights to China, Myanmar from March 2023
GE Aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems extend $1 billion long term contract
What the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation's new avatar will look like
Byju's ropes in Messi as global brand ambassador for its social initiative
Google India and Facebook India's combined revenue up 77 per cent in FY22
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Gaurs group aims Rs 650 cr sales revenue from new mixed-use project
Business Standard

Ola Electric will miss target to fully utilise production capacity

Company officials had insisted that Ola Electric has a current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory and it would be exhausted in the next six to eight months

Topics
Ola Electric Mobility | Electric Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fundraise of $200 mn triples Ola Electric valuation to $3 billion

Ola Electric will miss its target to fully utilise installed production capacity in next six to eight months and will achieve only 50 per cent of it by November 2023, founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Friday.

At the time of launch of the new S1 Air electric scooter ahead of Diwali last month, he had said the company was already producing more than 1,000 a day at its 'future factory' and would be scaling it up significantly beyond that.

"We feel that in the next six to eight months we will exhaust the (current) installed capacity and we are also in parallel expanding our capacity in the future factory," he had said.

Company officials had insisted that Ola Electric has a current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory and it would be exhausted in the next six to eight months.

However, in a post on Twitter on Friday sharing the company's production targets, Aggarwal wrote, "Our cumulative production numbers: Dec 2021: 0; Nov 2022: 1,00,000; Nov 2023: 10,00,000; Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000...This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025."

Ola Electric had said that its factory at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu would have a capacity to produce 1 crore electric two-wheelers annually when fully completed.

On Tuesday Ola Electric had reported sales of 20,000 units in October 2022 on the back of a strong performance during the festive season. It sells electric scooters S1 Pro and S1.

The company had said the purchase window for the new Ola S1 Air would open in February 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to commence from early April next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ola Electric Mobility

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 15:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.