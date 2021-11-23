Omega Seiki partners Europ Assistance to offer roadside assistance

EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has partnered with Europ Assistance (EAI) to offer 247 roadside assistance to create a secure environment for its entire range of vehicles and consumers.

The roadside assistance programme will include a host of facilities, such as repair on spots, towing assistance after breakdown, towing on accident, towing/on-site repair beyond coverage radius, battery recharge/ charging point, breakdown support over the phone, among others.

It will also help a customer find the nearest client authorised garage/ dealer, SMS service, user conference calling, emergency message transmission assistance, OSM said in a release.

Besides, the on-spot repairing will cover onsite minor repairs, battery jump-start, tyre problems, locked vehicle or lost keys and fuel delivery, it added.

Moving a step closer to making India completely EV-able, we want our customers to step out in their EVs without any worries of an on-road breakdown. This quick-to-action service is sure to be of great use, enhancing our customers' journey & experience with EVs, Uday Narang, founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

The tie-up will serve as a quick, easy alternative for the customers, relieving them of all the worries of roadside malfunctions of their vehicles, said Deepak Luthra, Head of Automotive, Europ Assistance.

A quick support plan of action has been laid down by OSM and EAI. Upon receipt of a call from the customer for specific issues with the vehicle, a prompt, first attempt to solve the problem over the phone will be made.

In case the issue remains unresolved over the phone, immediate activation of services will be offered to the client. In addition, contact details of the nearest client authorised garage/ dealer will also be made available to the customer, he noted.

Special provisions to organise a conference call between the customer and authorised service provider to ensure seamless and speedy delivery of the services will also be offered, Luthra added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)