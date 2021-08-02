Zomato announces limited edition 'Pro Plus' membership for select customers

-
ALSO READ
Zomato IPO: Investors looking for clear path to profitability, say analysts
Info Edge to sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in proposed Zomato IPO
Info Edge shares zoom 5% after Zomato raises another $250 million
Info Edge's early investment in Zomato set to deliver sweet returns
Zomato IPO subscribed 36% in early hours, investors across segments bid
-
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it is launching a limited edition 'Pro Plus' membership for its select customers.
"We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been Unlimited Free Deliveries (something like Amazon Prime). So in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers," Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet.
The Pro Plus will have no surge fee, no distance fee, and all Pro benefits.
"All Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app. Fatafat le lena, baad mein shayad nahin milega" Goyal said in another tweet.
Earlier in 2020, Zomato had launched an initiative to rechristen Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU