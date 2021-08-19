OYO to hire over 300 tech professionals to expand tech, product teams

-

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it is looking to hire over 300 technology professionals across entry-level to senior leadership roles during the next six months.
The company seeks to hire full-stack teams with key skill sets and expertise in the areas of Machine Learning, Data Engineering & Information Security, Android and iOS developers, OYO said in a statement.
The company is set to introduce several innovations and is committed to investing in technology, further optimising revenues for hotel owners, while improving user experience for customers, it added.
The hiring will play a critical role in accelerating OYO's transformation to a global full-stack technology provider for small and mid-sized hotels and homes, the statement said.
The company has already begun onboarding over 50 mid-level tech talent and around 150 campus recruits from top universities across India, it added.
"We've been blessed to have a diverse pool of tech talent and believe that each new bright mind will bring gripping ideas to the table, ultimately leading towards our goal to build a tech-first global platform that truly sets the tone for the future of travel," OYO Chief Technology Officer, Ankit Mathuria said.
