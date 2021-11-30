Panasonic India expands ESL and Digital SignEdge business

-
Diversified technology company Panasonic India on Tuesday announced the expansion of its electronic shelf labelling (ESL) and Digital SignEdge 2.0 solutions business.
These tech-enabled display solutions have been designed to increase operational efficiencies for retailers and enterprises, the company said in a statement.
The advanced, upgraded ESL solution will offer retailers more control over real-time pricing while bringing significant service improvement and store operation efficiency.
Using ESL, retailers will be able to achieve higher efficiencies with automated operation modules, reduce significant raw material and service costs by replacing paper with digital technology, making it an environment-friendly and sustainable practice.
On the other hand, Digital SignEdge (SDN) 2.0 solution helps retailers and owners of digital screens offer flexibility, control and cost-effective means to sell their digital advertising space to a larger audience as well as gain extra advertisement revenues.
Panasonic India Director (Systems Solutions Division) Vijay Wadhawan said, "These professional interactive display solutions have already proven their efficacy and are currently being used by retailers, quick service restaurants (QSRs), DOOH, and automotive players to name a few."
He added that additionally, these display solutions have resulted in a significant reduction of paper usage allowing businesses to boost operational efficiency and profit margins while ensuring long-term sustainability.
