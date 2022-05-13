Patna High Court issues arrest warrant against Sahara chief Subrata Roy

-
ALSO READ
FIR registered in Kanpur against Sahara chief Subrata Roy, family members
Sahara chief Subroto Roy likely to appear before Patna HC on Thursday
Carlos Ghosn 'surprised' by French international arrest warrant
Patna HC seeks Sebi reply regarding payments to Sahara's investors
Patna HC asks Sahara chief Subroto Roy to appear before court on Friday
-
The Patna High Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Sahara India chairman Subrata Roy after he failed to appear before it despite repeated summons.
It also directed the DGP of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Police Commissioner of Delhi to arrest and produce Roy before the court.
Hearing of the multi-crore fraudulent cases against Subrato Roy is underway in the single bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar. More than 2,000 cases have been filed against Roy. The court said the businessman was given enough time to appear before it but he refused. Hence, it had to issue an arrest warrant against him.
Roy was earlier asked to appear before court on May 11 but he refused. Hence, the court made strong remarks against him and said that Roy is not above law. He will have to physically appear before the court. Justice Sandeep Kumar asked him to appear on Thursday (May 12) but failed following which, he was called on Friday (May 13) at 10.30 am but he again denied.
Though his lawyer tried to cover up his absence citing his old age (74), illness and security threat, but the court refused to accept it and asked him to appear before it.
Notably, as per sources, over 3 crore people invested more than Rs 24,000 crore in various schemes, fixed deposits and debentures in Sahara India till 2008. The SEBI had detected the wrong-doings of Sahara India in 2010. The way Sahara India raised funds from the common people, its attributes to money laundering as per SEBI norms.
The Supreme Court also said that Sahara India was involved in money laundering and directed the company to return the money to the investors with 15 per cent interest.
--IANS
ajk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU