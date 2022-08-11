JUST IN
DoT invites application from firms looking to set up pvt telecom network
Easebuzz gets RBI's in-principle nod for Payment Aggregation Authorisation
Plutus Wealth Management buys Zensar Technologies shares worth Rs 167 crore
LIC cuts stake in M&M to 6.42% from 8.43%, garners Rs 2,222 crore
AirAsia India, Vistara FY22 losses widen on rise in costs, pandemic impact
Prep for funding winter: SoftBank warns its portfolio firms of cost cutting
Eicher Motors net profit in Q1 surges 158% to Rs 611 crore on higher sales
Mobile operators and device manufacturers clash over SIM shortage
Biological E's Corbevax gets a boost, as govt allows mixing vaccines
SaaS company CleverTap Raises $105 mn in funding round led by CDPQ
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Q1 net profit drops 31% to Rs 211.1 crore
Business Standard

Pfizer's managing director S Sridhar to take an early retirement

Over the past 14 years, Sridhar has led a number of key leadership positions in Pfizer, including serving as the Chief Financial Officer for a period of eight years

Topics
Pfizer | Pharma Companies | Pfizer India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pfizer to acquire oncology specialist Medivation for $ 14 bn

Drug firm Pfizer on Wednesday said its Managing Director S Sridhar has resigned from the company.

Sridhar has expressed his intention to take early retirement and has tendered his resignation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

He will continue to serve in his current position until the identification, selection and transition to the new leadership takes place in the company, it added.

Over the past 14 years, Sridhar has led a number of key leadership positions in Pfizer, including serving as the Chief Financial Officer for a period of eight years.

Over the past six years, he has led Pfizer as Managing Director and made significant contributions to the growth of the company's portfolio and presence across India, the drug firm stated.

Sridhar also serves as the President of the Organisation of Pharmaceuticals Producers of India (OPPI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Pfizer

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 00:00 IST

`
.