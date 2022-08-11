Pfizer's managing director S Sridhar to take an early retirement

Drug firm on Wednesday said its Managing Director S Sridhar has resigned from the company.

Sridhar has expressed his intention to take early retirement and has tendered his resignation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

He will continue to serve in his current position until the identification, selection and transition to the new leadership takes place in the company, it added.

Over the past 14 years, Sridhar has led a number of key leadership positions in Pfizer, including serving as the Chief Financial Officer for a period of eight years.

Over the past six years, he has led as Managing Director and made significant contributions to the growth of the company's portfolio and presence across India, the drug firm stated.

Sridhar also serves as the President of the Organisation of Pharmaceuticals Producers of India (OPPI).

