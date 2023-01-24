JUST IN
SBI Card Q3 profit rises 32% to Rs 509 crore, GNPA declines to 2.22%
PNB Housing Q3 net rises 43% to Rs 269 cr; retail loan asset grows 6.6%

During the quarter, the company's retail loan asset grew 6.6 per cent, while gross non-performing assets stood at 4.87 per cent as on December 31

PNB Housing Finance | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank
The company has 159 branches with presence in 113 cities

PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday reported 43 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company's net profit was Rs 188 crore in October-December period of 2021-22.

Loan asset stood at Rs 58,034 crore as on December 31, 2022, as compared to Rs 57,845 crore by the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company's retail loan asset grew 6.6 per cent, while gross non-performing assets stood at 4.87 per cent as on December 31.

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director & CEO Girish Kousgi said the company is making progress in growing retail loan asset and improving asset quality.

"We continue to focus on loan asset growth and asset quality improvement while being profitable," he said.

The company has 159 branches with presence in 113 cities.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance closed at Rs 556.90 apiece , up 4.87 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:32 IST

