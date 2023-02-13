JUST IN
Zee Entertainment Dec quarter profit plummets 92% as ad spends shrink
Boeing plans new logistics centre in India amid major aircraft order
Power Finance Corporation net profit rises 7% to Rs 5,241 cr in Dec quarter

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Monday posted a 7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,241.10 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Profit

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Monday posted a 7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,241.10 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,893.91 crore in the October-December quarter of FY22, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 19,662.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 19,213.69 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, bringing the cumulative interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 8.75 per share.

The consolidated loan asset book crossed Rs 8 lakh crore. The loan asset book as on December 31, 2022 stood at Rs 8,04,526 crore.

The consolidated disbursements crossed Rs 1 lakh crore-mark at Rs 1,06,875 crore for the nine months period in FY23 (April-December 2022) and registered an increase of 28 per cent versus 9M'22 (April-December 2021). This reflects PFC group robust business performance, a company statement said.

The synergies in resolution of stressed assets has led to Gross NPA (bad loan) ratio to fall below 4 per cent, from 5.55 per cent in 9M'22 to 3.91 per cent in 9M'23.

The consolidated Net NPA (bad loan) ratio saw a 71 basis points reduction from 1.86 per cent in 9M'22 to 1.15 per cent in 9M'23. This is the lowest ever Net NPA ratio on consolidated basis, it stated.

On the distribution side, till date, the PFC group has collectively sanctioned Rs 1,02,831 crore and disbursed Rs 28,179 crore under Late Payment Surcharge Rules.

The sanctioned amount will be disbursed in a phased manner through Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) ranging from 12 to 48 months.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), so far, action plan for 11 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Punjab -- with PFC has been approved, it stated.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 19:14 IST

