JUST IN
India reports 241 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally declines to 4,244
Maha CM Shinde directs civic body to beautify Mumbai ahead of G20 meeting
Top Headlines: IDBI stake sale, comprehensive package for Vi, and more
Podcast: RBI policy and inflation, a warmer winter, markets and ELSS
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day visit to Uttarakhand today
ISRO to develop spatial infrastructure geoportal for Ladakh: Union minister
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected, hails seizures
CJI Chandrachud releases latest version of Supreme Court mobile app
Tata's Chandrasekaran to head Business 20 India; CII to be Secretariat
Over 622,000 women assisted by 730 One Stop Centres' till Sep 2022: Govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Maha CM Shinde directs civic body to beautify Mumbai ahead of G20 meeting
Business Standard

India reports 241 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally declines to 4,244

India logged 241 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

covid
Representative Image (ANI)

India logged 241 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,190).

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,647 with nine fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala. While two deaths were reported from Karnataka, one was from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 11 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,39,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.95 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 10:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU