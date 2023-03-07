JUST IN
Power Grid Corporation board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 crore

State-owned Power Grid Corporation's board has approved investments of nearly Rs 4,071 crore for two transmission projects in the country

Power Grid Corporation of India | Power Grid Corp | energy industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

power

State-owned Power Grid Corporation's board has approved investments of nearly Rs 4,071 crore for two transmission projects in the country.

"Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held on 6th March 2023, have accorded investment approvals," a BSE filing said.

The board has approved the transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/ Solar Energy Zone (AP) -- Part-A & Part-B -- at an estimated cost of Rs 3,546.94 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024.

It has also approved the Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX (ERES-XXIX) at an estimated cost of Rs 524.04 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 16:47 IST

