JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Expect to meet Sitharaman on arbitration award next week, says Cairn CEO
Business Standard

Power Mech Projects secures four orders worth Rs 1,068 crore

Power Mech Projects on Wednesday said it has bagged four different orders worth Rs 1,068.36 crore

Topics
Power Mech Projects | Construction sector | Power Sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

real estate, architect, realty, construction, sales, people, flats, buildings, concrete, vendors, developers, builders
Representational image

Power Mech Projects on Wednesday said it has bagged four different orders worth Rs 1,068.36 crore.

The company has received the Letters of Award for the works worth Rs 1,068.36 crore, a regulatory filing said.

The first two orders are worth Rs 449 crore each and are regarding water supply pipeline construction from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

It has also got an order of Rs 100.36 crore for Operation and Maintenance Works from Prayagyraj Power Generation Company Ltd, in Bara, Uttar Pradesh.

Another order worth Rs 70 crore is for the operation of Wagon Trippler and Truck Tripplers for Tata Steel Bhushan Steel Ltd in Angul, Odisha.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 10 2021. 13:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU