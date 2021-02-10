Power Mech Projects secures four orders worth Rs 1,068 crore

on Wednesday said it has bagged four different orders worth Rs 1,068.36 crore.

The company has received the Letters of Award for the works worth Rs 1,068.36 crore, a regulatory filing said.

The first two orders are worth Rs 449 crore each and are regarding water supply pipeline construction from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

It has also got an order of Rs 100.36 crore for Operation and Maintenance Works from Prayagyraj Power Generation Company Ltd, in Bara, Uttar Pradesh.

Another order worth Rs 70 crore is for the operation of Wagon Trippler and Truck Tripplers for Tata Steel Bhushan Steel Ltd in Angul, Odisha.