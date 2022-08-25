Priyanka Chopra Jonas partners Nykaa to sell her haircare brand Anomaly

Actress Jonas on Thursday announced partnership with beauty and wellness e-commerce firm FSN E-commerce, which operates under brand, to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India.

During the launch, Jonas said that she still prefers to use Indian traditional methods of beauty care like rouge, curd, honey but her product Anomaly has been developed with ingredients to enable people treat their hair when they are running short of time.

"I'm so proud to bring Anomaly haircare to India. What makes our India launch incredibly special is that this brand was born here, from the hair care routines I followed growing up, and now it's coming home," Jonas said.

She said that Indian beauty has been entrenched in nature and plants.

"You will see a massive use of plants, vegetable protein, rice starch, avocado, oil...just really beautiful ingredients that go into making your hair strong and the best that they can possibly be. I wouldn't say it's (Anomaly) a replacement necessarily. You can absolutely use both," Jonas said.

CEO, E-commerce Beauty, Anchit Nayar said that Indian beauty segment has taken off in the past three to four years



"The consumption patterns and behaviour and trends that we're seeing is very promising, and it's happening across the country -- big cities and small cities and small towns in the country. The domestic brands and global brands are doing well. I think the market is big enough where everyone can co-exist. Indian consumers are very much evolved now," Nayar said.

He said that is proud to partner with Jonas to build her haircare brand Anomaly in India.

"At Nykaa, we are committed to launching some of the most disruptive global brands that will garner love for their ethos, innovation, and efficacy. Anomaly's philosophy aligns with Nykaa's brand positioning of 'Democratising Beauty for All'," Nayar said.

