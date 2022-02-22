Procter & Gamble India extends benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ staff

FMCG maker India on Tuesday said it will extend all company-offered financial and medical benefits to the partners of its LGBTQ+

Earlier these benefits were available to spouses of married and will now be extended to the partners of LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer+) as well, India said in a statement.

From April 1, 2022, partners of LGBTQ+ employees would be covered under the company's medical plan that provides hospitalisation coverage to staff and their dependents, it added.

Besides, LGBTQ+ employees can avail emergency financial assistance for their partners, said P&G India which operates here with a portfolio of power brands that include Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Gillette, Oral B, head & shoulders and Vicks.

P&G India provides emergency financial assistance to its employees and their partners in case of natural calamity, death of an immediate family member or hospitalisation of an immediate family member to cover expenses not covered in the company's medical policy, the company said.

LGBTQ+ employees can now avail flex subsidy allowance for their partners, under which P&G provides an additional fixed allowance to its employees to meet their personal and family needs.

These include interest payments for bank loans, allowance for medical care, childcare, wellness, productivity tools, home renovation, personal vacation and travel, personal development for employees and families, and family celebrations.

P&G India has also extended relocation benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees by providing financial support and transfer related assistance arising out of a company-initiated relocation.

Commenting on the development, Vice President and Head Human Resources, Indian Sub-Continent, P M Srinivas said: "At P&G, our goal is to create a fully inclusive workplace where our employees feel included and are able to bring their authentic selves to work every day. In line with that, we are proud to shape our company offered comprehensive benefits to a fully inclusive and equality-based programme which extends to partners of LGBTQ+ employees."



This latest initiative builds on top of our 'Share the Care' inclusive parental leave policy that we launched last year.

"We will also continue to strengthen our awareness and training programmes that sensitise our people on LGBTQ+ diversity. We hope that this will enable us to strengthen our company's culture, inspire change and create a positive societal impact," he added.

Back in 1992, P&G took a public stand for inclusion by adding sexual orientation to its non-discrimination policies.

The company has an internal affinity group, GABLE (Gay, Ally, Bisexual, Lesbian, and Transgender Employees) that is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and supportive network, that empowers diverse employees to bring their whole selves to work every day, it said.

The company's India GABLE network has been conducting LGBTQ+ diversity training to sensitise employees on inclusive behaviours, role modelling inclusion and showing support.

"In the past six months, more than 70 per cent of managers have completed this training," the statement said.