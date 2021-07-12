Puma India signs 15 Olympic-bound Indian athletes ahead of upcoming games

-
-
Puma India, part of the global sportswear giant, has signed 15 Olympic-bound Indian athletes and three para athletes for the upcoming national and international tournaments.
The move is part of the company's quest to "push boundaries and celebrate diversity in sports".
The brand has signed legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, sprinter Dutee Chand, boxer Pooja Rani, track and field athlete Tejinder Singh, shooter Manu Bhaker, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Savita Punia, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur and Udita Duhan.
It has also tied up with para-athletes like shooter Avani Lekhara, table tennis champion Bhavina Patel and discus thrower Ekta Bhayan.
Abhishek Ganguly, managing director at Puma India & Southeast Asia, said, "As a brand, we strongly believe that being unique is a great strength and our unwavering commitment to inclusivity in sports is testament to this.
