Radico Khaitan Q3 net profit down 5.8% at Rs 79.13 crore; sales up 8.8%

-
ALSO READ
Radico Khaitan surges 18% in 4 days, hits record high; zooms 170% in 2021
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
Nokia India sales fall 15% to 250 million euro in December quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
-
Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd has reported a decline of 5.88 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 79.13 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.08 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing on Thursday.
However, its revenue from operations was up 8.84 per cent to Rs 3,306.67 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,037.90 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Radico Khaitan's total expenses were at Rs 3,207.73 crore, up 9.39 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 2,932.29 crore.
Its sales volume of total Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was up 7.4 per cent during the quarter to 6.98 million cases.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Radico Khaitan informed that its board in a meeting held on Thursday approved establishment of a new greenfield grain-based distillery in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, with a production capacity of up to 330 KL per day.
It also approved conversion of its 140 KL per day molasses plant at Rampur, UP into dual feed.
Commenting on the development, Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said, "We are at an inflexion point and as we move forward into the next stage of growth, we are very excited to embark upon a judicious capex plan. This will enable us to expand our in-house capabilities to drive future momentum of the branded business along with securing raw material supplies".
"The investment that we are making is return accretive and will enhance value to all our stakeholders. We remain confident of the long-term potential of the Indian alcobev sector and Radico Khaitan's ability to deliver a sustainable profitable growth, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU