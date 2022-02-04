ABFRL net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 196.80 cr in December quarter

-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday reported over a three-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 196.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.44 in the year-ago quarter, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations rose 43.87 per cent to Rs 2,987.10 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,076.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
ABFRL's total expenses increased 36.52 per cent to Rs 2,744.35 crore in the quarter, from Rs 2,010.17 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from Madura Fashion & Lifestyle segment surged 57.59 per cent to Rs 1,990.52 crore, compared to Rs 1,263.10 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Pantaloons' revenue increased 31.45 per cent to Rs 1,066.43 crore, against Rs 811.27 crore.
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Friday closed 2.91 per cent lower at Rs 295.30 apiece on the BSE.
