RE capacity hits 2 GW with operation of Floating Solar project: NTPC

State-owned NTPC on Friday said its installed renewable energy capacity has crossed the 2 gigawatt mark, with the commissioning of the 92 MW floating solar capacity in Kerala.
The company began commercial operations of the last part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala.
Spread over a 480-acres reservoir, this floating solar project would generate electricity from more than 3 lakh solar PV modules, NTPC said in a statement.
This would be sufficient to light around 26,000 households. Around 1,73,000 tons of CO2e would be avoided every year during the lifespan of this project.
According to the statement, more than 4 GW renewable energy (RE) capacity in 22 projects is under implementation, while over 5 GW RE capacity is under tendering.
"Work is under progress at Leh on an integrated project for mobility where five buses would ply intracity using Green Hydrogen. At NTPC Kawas near Surat (Gujarat), the work for Green Hydrogen blending with Natural Gas (PNG) is currently under progress," it said.
Earlier, in a BSE filing, NTPC said "Consequent upon successful commissioning, the last part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV Project at Kayamkulam, Kerala is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from. 00:00 hours of 24.06.2022."
With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54749.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69114.20 MW.
NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest power producer.
