Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace ties up with Extramarks Education

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace on Thursday said it has partnered with edutech company Extramarks Education for providing online learning to its customers, brokers and employees at a discounted rate.
Extramarks is a learning companion for students through all stages of education - pre-school, school learning (kindergarten through Class 12, and spanning all subjects) and competitive exam preparation (JEE, NEET, etc). Mahindra Lifespace's families across India can avail discounts of up to 50 per cent on online learning programmes and modules offered by Extramarks, as well as free trial vouchers and coupons every fortnight, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers said, We are deeply cognizant of the continually evolving lifestyle needs of our customers, for whom the home is now at the centre of their day-to-day lives and experiences."
The partnership with Extramarks is the first of multiple initiatives that will help the company create long-term value stakeholders via a range of services and offerings that improve overall quality of life, he added.
Atul Kulshrestha, Founder and CMD, Extramarks Education, said since its inception, the company has devoted itself to making learning a joyous and fun experience for students, along with ensuring complete and holistic access to education anytime, anywhere. Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group.
